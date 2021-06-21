Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Cryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners

1 minute read
1/2

Small toy figurines are seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency displayed in front of an image of China's flag in this illustration picture, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies tumbled on Monday as China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $32,288 for the first time since June 8, and was last down 7.9% at around $32,781.

Smaller rival ether dropped below $2,000 for the first time since May 23, before trading 10% lower at 2019.01.

Cryptomining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of global bitcoin production.

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 7:50 AM UTCGerman union calls for Amazon workers to strike on ‘Prime Day’

A German trade union called on workers at seven Amazon (AMZN.O) warehouses to go on strike on Monday for several days to coincide with the global Prime Day promotion.

TechnologyCryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners
TechnologyVolvo Car partners with Northvolt to develop and produce batteries
TechnologyAxiata, Telenor sign $16 bln deal to merge Malaysian telecoms units
TechnologySouth Africa's Naspers reports 24% rise in full-year profit