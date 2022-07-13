Cryptocurrency lender Celsius prepares to file for bankruptcy - CNBC

Celsius Network logo and representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken, June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is in the process of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the discussions.

The company's lawyers were notifying individual U.S. state regulators as of Wednesday evening, the report said, adding that Celsius plans to file the paperwork imminently. (https://cnb.cx/3o1jnKs)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.