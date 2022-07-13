1 minute read
Cryptocurrency lender Celsius prepares to file for bankruptcy - CNBC
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 13 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is in the process of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the discussions.
The company's lawyers were notifying individual U.S. state regulators as of Wednesday evening, the report said, adding that Celsius plans to file the paperwork imminently. (https://cnb.cx/3o1jnKs)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.