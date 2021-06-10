Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million - Sotheby's

Pixel art image of the Cryptopunk #7523 non-fungible token (NFT) collectible created in 2017 is pictured in this handout obtained May 31, 2021. Courtesy of Sotheby's/Handout via REUTERS/Files

A non-fungible token (NFT) of a digital artwork called a "CryptoPunk" was sold for $11.8 million on Thursday, according to a tweet by auction house Sotheby's.

The NFT - a blockchain-based asset which certifies ownership of a digital object - was sold as part of the Sotheby's online auction "Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale", which runs from June 3-10 and features work by 27 digital artists. read more

CryptoPunks are a series of 10,000 unique pixel-art characters made by Larva Labs in 2017. The individual one sold by Sotheby's -- "CryptoPunk #7523" -- is of the sought-after Alien variety with blue-green skin, and wearing a medical mask.

Two other Alien CryptoPunk NFTs have sold for more than $7 million each in previous sales. Anyone can view the artworks the NFTs represent, but only the buyer has the official status of being the owner. read more

For each purchase, the NFT is sent to the buyer's cryptocurrency wallet; no physical artwork changes hands.

