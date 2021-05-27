Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cryptos turn choppy as bounce momentum ebbs

Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday, though without falling through recent lows, as traders clung to hopes that a nascent recovery from last week's plunge can regain its momentum.

Bitcoin has failed to hold above its 200-day moving average and it fell about 4% in the Asia session to $37,619. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network and the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, fell more than 7% to $2,675.10.

Both have marked sizeable year-to-date gains, with bitcoin up about 30% and ether more than tripling. But a month-long selloff culminating in a sharp collapse last week has each of them well below record peaks made in April.

