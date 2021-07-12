Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

"Cyberpunk 2077" tops PS4 downloads after Sony store return

2 minute read

Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - "Cyberpunk 2077", the flagship game of Polish developer CD Projekt (CDR.WA), topped PS4 downloads on Sony's (6758.T) PlayStation Store last month in the ten days after its return to the platform.

The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the PlayStation Store in December shortly after its debut as gamers complained about glitches. read more

Its version for PS4 consoles was the most downloaded game in the U.S./Canada and Europe in June, according to PlayStation's blog.

Cyberpunk sold nearly 14 million copies last year but the company has not provided updated numbers. The company's Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said last month that initial sales on PS store are expected to be higher due to pent-up demand. read more

"This is the first indication of the potential reinvigoration of the game's sales," VTB Capital analyst Vladimir Bespalov wrote in a note.

CD Projekt's shares rose 3% in early trading.

Separately, the company announced that it will release free dowloadable content this year for its medieval-fantasy game "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" inspired by the hit Netflix (NFLX.O) series.

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:11 AM UTCWalmart's Flipkart to cross $37 bln valuation, SoftBank returns in new funding

Walmart Inc-owned (WMT.N) Indian online retailer Flipkart on Monday ushered back tech investor SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) as an investor in a $3.6 billion funding round, after which it will be valued at $37.6 billion.

TechnologyEXCLUSIVE China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity -sources
TechnologyWhatsApp targeted in EU consumer complaints over privacy changes
TechnologyBillionaire Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic flight
Technology"Cyberpunk 2077" tops PS4 downloads after Sony store return