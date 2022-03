Cybersecurity firm Avast suspends Russia, Belarus operations

The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Files

March 11 (Reuters) - London-listed cybersecurity firm Avast (AVST.L) on Friday joined a growing number of Western companies in suspending operations in Russia and Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine, Russia and Belarus collectively contributed around 1.5% of Avast's revenue last year. Avast said it would give paying users in Ukraine free extensions on their product licenses.

