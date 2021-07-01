Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Czech online grocery delivery startup Rohlik raises 100 million euros

1 minute read

A woman carries her groceries from a supermarket in Prague, Czech Republic, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny//File Photo

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - Czech online grocery delivery startup Rohlik said on Thursday it had raised 100 million euros ($118 million) from investors at a valuation of 1 billion euros, becoming the latest player in the red-hot sector to add firepower to its push for growth.

The round, led by Index Ventures, comes just three months after Rohlik raised 190 million euros ($226 million) from investors to expand into Germany from its existing markets in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria.

"We are now perceived as a European company able to scale quickly," said founder Tomas Cupr.

"The newly secured funding helps us to accelerate even faster than originally intended, mainly in the areas of new market entries, fulfilment centre automation and the overall pace of innovation, including hiring great talent.”

Rohlik, founded in 2014, reported revenue of more than 300 million euros last year and counts 750,000 customers. Other online grocery delivery startups that have raised money recently include Turkey's Getir and Germany's Flink. read more ($1 = 0.8410 euros)

(This story corrects figures in headline and first paragraph to euros from dollars)

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 4:00 AM UTCFederal judge rules Florida social media law likely violates free speech

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a recently-enacted Florida law that was meant to authorize the state to penalize social media companies when they ban political candidates, with the judge saying the law likely violated free speech rights.

TechnologyTwitter's website back up after being down for several users
TechnologyAustralian regulator may authorise media group talks with Google, Facebook
TechnologyChina's Didi worth $68 billion after U.S. debut
TechnologyWorld Wide Web source code NFT sells for $5.4 million at Sotheby's