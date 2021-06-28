Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne hikes IPO price range, to raise over $1 bln

1 minute read

June 28 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc, backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, has boosted the price range for its IPO and is now looking to raise about $1.02 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Backed by venture capital firms including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Insight Venture Partners, SentinelOne now plans to sell 32 million shares of its Class A common stock priced between $31 and $32 per share.

At the top end of the price range, the company is aiming for a valuation of about $8.11 billion. It had previously expected to price its shares between $26 and $29 apiece.

Founded in 2013, SentinelOne protects laptops and mobile phones from security breaches by using artificial intelligence technology to identify unusual behavior in enterprise networks.

The company has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the trade symbol "S".

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 10:01 AM UTCBids soar to $2.8 million for World Wide Web code NFT

Bids for a non-fungible token of the original source code for the World Wide Web written by inventor Tim Berners-Lee have soared to $2.8 million from an opening price of $1,000 with two days to go until the Sotheby's auction ends.

TechnologyQualcomm to work with more than 30 companies on faster 5G variant
TechnologyRenault seals electric car battery deals with Envision, Verkor
TechnologyDidi's $4 bln IPO order books to close Monday - sources
TechnologyDaniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne hikes IPO price range, to raise over $1 bln

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc, backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, has boosted the price range for its IPO and is now looking to raise about $1.02 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.