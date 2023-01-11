Darktrace cuts revenue outlook as customers turn cautious















LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British cybersecurity company Darktrace (DARK.L) cut its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday after prospective customers turned more reluctant to run product trials due to the worsening macro-economic environment.

The company, which listed in April 2021, said it now expected its constant currency annual recurring revenue (ARR) to increase by between 29.0% and 31.5% in the year to end-June, down from its previous forecast of 31% to 34%.

It said ARR in the six months to end-December had increased by at least 36.5% to a minimum of $556.3 million, but there had been a noticeable slowdown in new customer additions recently.

Chief Financial Officer Cathy Graham said profitability had been preserved, helped by operating efficiencies that it would maintain in its second half, resulting in an improvement to its full-year core-earnings margin forecast.

"Clearly, however, the current macro-economic environment is creating challenges to winning new customers, with prospects more reluctant to run product trials and, in regions with historically higher conversion rates, those rates starting to decline," she said in a statement.

