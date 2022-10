LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British cybersecurity company Darktrace (DARK.L) said it was maintaining its 2023 guidance but warned that foreign exchange headwinds could weigh on it during the period.

U.S. technology investor Thoma Bravo pulled out of its pursuit of Darktrace in September.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey











