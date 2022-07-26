Dassault Systemes' quarterly revenue beats estimates
July 26 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes (DAST.PA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations and at the high end of its own forecast, driven by growth across geographies, product lines and industries.
The group, which sells software used by carmakers, planemakers and industrial firms, posted an 11% sales jump in constant currencies to 1.38 billion euros ($1.41 billion) for the April-June period, compared with a 1.33 billion euro forecast in a company-provided poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.9780 euros)
