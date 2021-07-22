Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Database software company Couchbase valued at nearly $1.2 bln in Nasdaq debut

2 minute read

July 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Couchbase Inc (BASE.O) jumped more than 23% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the database software company a market capitalization of nearly $1.2 billion.

The shares opened at $29.60, well above $24 at which the company sold roughly 8.34 million shares in it upsized IPO Wednesday.

The company, which raised $200 million in its IPO, had earlier planned to sell 7 million shares priced between $20 and $23 each. It is backed by investors such as GPI Capital, North Bridge Venture Partners and Accel.

Couchbase's software helps customers, including media giant Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and e-commerce firm eBay Inc (EBAY.O), manage their databases on web and mobile applications through its NoSQL cloud database service.

Reuters reported in March that Couchbase had registered for a stock market listing that could value it as much as $3 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's market debut comes at a time when demand for data storage, security and processing has surged on a global scale with businesses moving to a remote working model due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Sohini Podder; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 4:39 PM UTCWebsites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of several airlines, banks and technology companies including Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) and American Express (AXP.N) were facing outages on Thursday.

TechnologyFrance's Macron changes phone in light of Pegasus case, Israel eyes spyware export curbs
TechnologySpending to fight U.S. unemployment fraud brings boost, scrutiny to Alphabet-funded ID.me
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Amazon-backed Rivian confirms plan for second U.S. assembly plant
TechnologyChina weighs serious penalties for Didi after market debut - Bloomberg News