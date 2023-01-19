Davos 2023-Meta sees promise in generative AI, including for Instagram filters















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Generative artificial intelligence, the umbrella technology behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, has interesting applications for social media, the chief product officer for Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) told Reuters.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Meta's Chris Cox said that such technology has the capability to create image filters for the likes of the company's Instagram app.

Generative AI can learn from vast data to produce prose, imagery or other content in response to a simple text command.

Meta has been working on generative AI research, for instance tech that can convert a text prompt into a video clip.

