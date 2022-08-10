DAZN seals partnerships with Google, Samsung in Italy
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MILAN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sport video streaming app DAZN said on Wednesday it had clinched separate agreements with Google (GOOGL.O) and Samsung (005930.KS) which would enable new customers to get the video service in bundle with some devices in Italy.
The deals come after Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) renegotiated a costly partnership with the sport video streaming app, giving up an exclusive right to host DAZN on its video content platform TimVision.
Last year DAZN secured broadcasting rights for Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A, with most of them on an exclusive basis.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.