TechnologyDeliveroo CEO: 'We have a lot of work ahead to prove ourselves to the markets'

The chief executive of Deliveroo (ROO.L) said the company had a lot of work to do to prove itself to the market after its shares fell sharply when it listed last month.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us to both grow the business over the long term, and to prove ourselves to the markets," Will Shu said in an interview after the company's first trading update on Thursday. "It is day one of doing that."

Asked about the debate about the self-employed status of the firm's riders, Shu said: "I'm not wedded to any particular model however I am wedded to the model that riders want."

