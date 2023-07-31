Dell expands 'Project Helix' with Nvidia to provide generative AI solutions

[1/2] The Dell logo is seen on an item for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 31 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies (DELL.N) on Monday launched new generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions in collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA.O) whose chips enable the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The tools will help businesses to build GenAI models and are an expansion of Dell's Project Helix, which was launched in May.

