Dell revenue jumps on robust PC demand

A person looks at a Dell laptop for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) surpassed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the adoption of hybrid work models across the globe kept demand strong for its personal computers and notebooks.

Revenue surged 16% to $27.99 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $27.44 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's business has flourished during the pandemic thanks to the rise of remote working and learning, helping it top revenue estimates for eight straight quarters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In the three months to Jan. 28, revenue jumped by a quarter at Dell's client solutions group - the business that includes desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets.

Revenue from its infrastructure solutions unit, which is home to its servers, networking and storage portfolio, rose 3%.

However, Dell's net income attributable dropped to $2 million in the quarter, from $1.23 billion a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Texas-based company earned $1.72 per share.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.