Destructive malware circulating in Ukraine has hit hundreds of computers -ESET researchers

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A newly discovered piece of destructive software found circulating in Ukraine has hit hundreds of computers, researchers at cybersecurity firm ESET said on Wednesday.

In a series of statements posted to Twitter, the company said the data-wiping program had been "installed on hundreds of machines in the country," an attack it said had likely been in the works for the past couple of months.

