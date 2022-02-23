1 minute read
Destructive malware circulating in Ukraine has hit hundreds of computers -ESET researchers
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A newly discovered piece of destructive software found circulating in Ukraine has hit hundreds of computers, researchers at cybersecurity firm ESET said on Wednesday.
In a series of statements posted to Twitter, the company said the data-wiping program had been "installed on hundreds of machines in the country," an attack it said had likely been in the works for the past couple of months.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.