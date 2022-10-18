Deutsche Bank names head of semiconductor sector within TMT group















Oct 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has hired Robert Lee as managing director and head of the semiconductor sector within its technology, media & telecom (TMT) group in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesperson, said Lee comes with over two decades of experience in the technology hardware industry, and has executed deals across banking products including M&A and initial public offerings.

The hiring comes at a turbulent time for the U.S. M&A market that has suffered from dampened investor sentiment, particularly for tech companies, amid geopolitical turmoil, rising interest rates and fears of a recession.

Lee, who will be based in San Francisco, joins Deutsche Bank from BMO Capital Markets (BMO.TO) and has previously also worked within tech investment banking at RBC Capital Markets (RY.TO) and Jefferies & Company.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











