Didi confirms China app removals, sees revenue hit

The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - China's Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) on Monday confirmed the country's cyberspace administration had notified app stores to remove the ride hailing company's 25 apps and said the move could impact its revenue in the region.

Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said last week it will remove the mobile apps operated by Didi from app stores as the government stepped up a crackdown on the company. read more

"The CAC notified app stores to take down these apps and cease to provide viewing and downloading service in China, and required the Company to strictly comply with relevant laws and regulations... and rectify the problem to ensure the security of users' personal information," Didi said in a statement.

Earlier this month, just days after Didi's $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange, China's cyberspace regulator launched a probe into the company and asked it to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest. read more

U.S.-listed shares of Didi fell nearly 4% in premarket trading.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Yilei Sun; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

