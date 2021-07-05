Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Didi says had no knowledge of cyberspace investigation before IPO

1 minute read

A sign of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi is seen at its headquarters in Beijing, China July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) says it had no knowledge before its $4.4 billion New York listing last week that China's cyberspace administration would start to investigate the company and order its app be taken down over its handling of customer data, according to a statement.

"Prior to the IPO, Didi had no knowledge of the CAC's decisions, announced on July 2 and July 4, 2021, with respect to the cybersecurity review and suspension of new user registrations in China, and the removal of the Didi Chuxing app from the app stores in China, respectively," the company told Reuters on Monday.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 9:57 AM UTCDidi says app takedown may hurt revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed

Ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) said a regulatory order that its app be removed from app stores in China could hurt revenue, while other newly U.S.-listed Chinese firms also found themselves the subject of cybersecurity investigations.

TechnologyDidi says had no knowledge of cyberspace investigation before IPO
TechnologyFactbox: The challenges facing Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy
TechnologyAfter Didi, China launches cybersecurity probe into more U.S.-listed firms
TechnologyHackers demand $70 mln to restore data held by companies hit in cyberattack - blog