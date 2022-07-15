Didi's digital payments unit fined by China's central bank

The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen showing binary digits in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - Didi's digital payments unit was fined 4.27 million yuan ($632,170) on Friday by China's central bank for a dozen rule violations, amid an effort by the ride-hailing company to appease regulators.

The unit was fined for violations that included transactions not meeting the requirements for traceability and authenticity, opening payment accounts for enterprises involved in the financial industry, and failure to report significant risk events in a timely manner, the People's Bank of China said in a notice published on its website.

Didi has struggled to bring its business back to normal after angering Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its $4.4 billion New York listing in June last year despite being asked to put it on hold.

Didi could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

($1 = 6.7545 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.