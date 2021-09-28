Skip to main content

Technology

Digital asset exchange Kraken to pay $1.25 mln penalty to settle U.S. CFTC charges

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kraken, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the United States, has agreed to pay a $1.25 million fine to settle U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charges it illegally offered certain transactions in digital assets and failed to register as required with the agency.

From June 2020 to July 2021, Ventures Inc, doing business as Kraken, offered margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets to U.S. customers who were not eligible. The firm also failed to register as a futures commission merchant, the CFTC said in a statement.

The company agreed to pay the civil penalty and to cease and desist from further violations.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:15 PM UTC

Canada's decision on Huawei 5G gear due in 'coming weeks' -Trudeau

Canada's decision on whether to ban Huawei (HWT.UL) 5G gear, as all the other members of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network have done, is likely to be made in "coming weeks," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Technology
Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's in October
Technology
Amazon launches robot to roll around house, Disney resort voice assistant
Technology
Microsoft to allow Epic Games, Amazon storefronts on its app store
Technology
YouTube deletes RT's German channels over COVID misinformation