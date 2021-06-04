Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Digital music firm Believe books covered for IPO - bookrunner

1 minute read

The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on Euronext headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Books for the initial public offering of French digital music firm Believe are fully covered, a bookrunner on the deal said on Friday.

The company is planning to list in Paris with a target valuation of 1.9 billion to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion). Earlier this week it said it had reduced its public offering target to 300 million euros.

($1 = 0.8259 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 4:52 AM UTCMusk 'trolling' puts brakes on bitcoin's rebound

Bitcoin slipped 4% on Friday after Tesla boss Elon Musk was at it again - this time firing off a few tweets that appeared to lament a breakup with the cryptocurrency.

TechnologyApple working on iPad Pro with wireless charging, new iPad Mini - Bloomberg News
TechnologyMeituan founder donates $2.27 bln shares as charity grips Chinese billionaires
TechnologyDigital music firm Believe books covered for IPO - bookrunner
TechnologyNissan's Ariya electric SUV sales delayed due to COVID-19, chip shortage