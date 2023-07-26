Dish Network partners with Amazon to offer wireless services

Amazon truck during Amazon's two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" shopping event for Amazon members in New Yor
An Amazon Prime truck is pictured as it crosses the George Washington Bridge on Interstate Route 95 in New York City, New York, U.S., October 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

July 26 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) is partnering with Amazon.com (AMZN.O) to sell wireless postpaid service plans through its platform, and offer unlimited mobile services to Prime customers for a fixed price of $25 a month.

Boost Infinite, a unit of Dish Network, said on Wednesday its Infinite SIM kit will be sold through Amazon in the United States, and will offer discounts to Prime members for unlimited talking, texting and data services.

Talks of the U.S. satellite TV service provider's tie up with Amazon were first reported in May.

Shares of Dish rose 8.5% in premarket trading.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next