Disney says Disneyland's Facebook, Instagram accounts hacked

A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 7 (Reuters) - Disneyland Resort's Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked earlier on Thursday with a series of inappropriate posts that were subsequently taken down, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said.

"We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation," the entertainment giant said in a statement.

Screenshots of the Instagram posts, which were posted online, contained profane and racist posts made by a person claiming to be a "super hacker here to bring revenge upon Disney land."

Disneyland has about 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.