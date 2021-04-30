Donerail Group, an investment firm led by former activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP executive Will Wyatt, has amassed a stake in Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR.O) and is pushing the maker of gaming headsets to explore a sale, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The move represents a bet that Turtle Beach could attract acquisition interest from peers such as Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR.O) and GN Store Nord A/S (GN.CO), as the video game market continues to benefit from people looking for entertainment options at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no certainty that Turtle Beach will agree to a sale, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Turtle Beach, Donerail, Corsair Gaming and GN Store Nord did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The global gaming headset market is set to grow at an annual rate of 7.5% through 2026, according to Infinium Global Research.

Turtle Beach makes keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and other PC accessories under its ROCCAT brand. The White Plans, New York-based company's shares are up 29% year-to-date, giving it market value of close to $500 million.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.