DoorDash to buy Finland food delivery startup in over $8 billion deal

A DoorDash sign is pictured on a restaurant on the day they hold their IPO in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nov 9 (Reuters) - DoorDash Inc (DASH.N) said on Tuesday it would buy Finland-based food delivery startup Wolt Enterprises OY in an all-stock deal valued at about 7 billion euros ($8.09 billion).

The companies said they expect combined adjusted core earnings to be between breakeven and $500 million in 2022, with the deal expected to close in the first half of next year.

Wolt's team of over 4,000 employees operates a leading local commerce platform across 23 countries, the companies said.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

