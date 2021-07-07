Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The states have been expected to file a lawsuit saying that the search and advertising giant violates antitrust law in running its app store for Android phones, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

