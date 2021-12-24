Dutch regulator says Apple's App Store broke competition laws

Silhouette of a mobile user seen next to a screen projection of the Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' top competition regulator said Apple Inc broke competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies, according to decision unsealed on Friday.

The company faces a fine of up to 50 million euros ($56.6 million) if it fails to comply. It was given until Jan. 15 to implement changes, a statement by Dutch regulator ACM said.

($1 = 0.8835 euros)

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams

