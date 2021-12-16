Dutch town of Zeewolde agrees to permit for major Facebook data centre

A woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The town of Zeewolde, 50 kilometres (31 miles) east of Amsterdam, on Thursday voted to grant a permit to Meta (FB.O) to build the largest data centre in the Netherlands.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will be able to serve users all over Europe from the centre.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.