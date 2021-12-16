Technology
Dutch town of Zeewolde agrees to permit for major Facebook data centre
AMSTERDAM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The town of Zeewolde, 50 kilometres (31 miles) east of Amsterdam, on Thursday voted to grant a permit to Meta (FB.O) to build the largest data centre in the Netherlands.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will be able to serve users all over Europe from the centre.
Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien
