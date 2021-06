An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

June 23 (Reuters) - Videogame developer Electronic Arts (EA.O) said on Wednesday it had bought Playdemic Ltd, the mobile games studio responsible for "Golf Clash", from Warner Bros Games for $1.4 billion in cash.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

