EBay beats quarterly revenue estimates

The eBay logo is pictured on a phone screen in this photo illustration July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration

Oct 27 (Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) on Wednesday exceeded market estimates for quarterly revenue as customers used its auction and e-commerce platform to shop online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose to $2.50 billion in the third quarter from $2.26 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.46 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company has doubled down on its core auction and e-commerce business in recent years through deals in a bid to fend off rising competition from industry behemoth Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and upstarts such as Etsy Inc (ETSY.O).

It forecast fourth-quarter revenue to grow in a range of 3% to 5% and projected adjusted profit between 97 cents and $1.01 per share.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

