An eBay sign at an office building in San Jose, California, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

EBay Inc (EBAY.O) is looking at new payment options for customers, including cryptocurrency, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Lannone said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

The e-commerce firm is also exploring ways to get in to the business of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Lannone said.

