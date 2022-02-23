EBay quarterly revenue growth disappoints as online demand ebbs

The eBay app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 23 (Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) reported a marginal rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, a sign the pandemic-led boom for online shopping was waning, sending the e-commerce platform's shares down nearly 12%.

E-commerce companies have raked in large profits as online shopping boomed during the pandemic, but vaccine rollouts could alter their fortunes as people return to brick-and-mortar shopping.

This would mean more trouble for EBay as it already faces stiff competition from larger rivals including Amazon and Walmart Inc's (WMT.N) online business.

The company's revenue rose 5% to $2.61 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, in-line with analysts' average estimate, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Gross merchandise volume, the total dollar value of sales on eBay from which the company takes a percentage, fell 10% to $20.7 billion in the quarter.

Loss from continuing operations stood at $893 million or $1.47 per share in the quarter.

