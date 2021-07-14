Technology
eBay to sell stake in Norway's Adevinta to private equity firm Permira
OSLO, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. e-commerce firm eBay Inc (EBAY.O) said on Wednesday it would sell part of its stake in Norwegian classifieds group Adevinta (ADEV.OL) to private equity group Permira for $2.25 billion in cash.
The deal comes after Austria's Federal Competition Authority (FCA) demanded eBay reduce its financial interest in Adevinta to no more than 33% to approve the tie-up of their global classified ads businesses. read more
In the latest deal, eBay will sell 125 million shares, or 10.2%, to Permira, leaving the U.S. firm with a 34% stake in the Adevinta. Permira has a 30-day option to buy an additional 10 million shares at the same price, reducing eBay's stake to 33%.
Under last year's deal, Adevinta was to acquire eBay's Classifieds Group in return for $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares, valuing the transaction at about $13 billion at current stock market prices.
The transaction between eBay and Permira is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year, Adevinta said.
