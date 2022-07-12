ECB's Lagarde is targeted in cyber attack

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde speaks during a signing ceremony on the adoption of the euro by Croatia in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was targeted in a cyber attack but this was quickly foiled without any information being compromised, an ECB spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that there was an attempted cyber incident recently involving the President," the spokesperson said. "It was identified and halted quickly. No information was compromised. We have nothing more to say as an investigation is ongoing."

