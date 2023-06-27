Edtech firm Byju's making up shortfall to India state pension fund - sources

NEW DELHI, June 27 (Reuters) - India's Employees Provident Fund Organisation observed a shortfall in Indian edtech startup Byju's from August last year to May 2023, labour ministry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company deposited 1.23 billion rupees ($15.01 million) after the EPFO issued a direction, the sources said.

They said the remaining balance of 34.3 million rupees would be deposited within a couple of days.

Reuters has contacted the company for comment.

($1 = 81.9540 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Alison Williams















