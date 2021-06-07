Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
El Salvador to keep dollar as legal tender, make bitcoin optional -trade minister

Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration

The U.S. dollar will continue to be legal tender in El Salvador with bitcoin transactions by choice only, the nation's top trade official said on Monday, after President Nayib Bukele faced criticism for aiming to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. read more

Trade and Investment Minister Miguel Kattan also said bitcoin operations would be linked to the dollar exchange rate in the Central American country.

