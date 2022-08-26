Amazon not expected to bid for Electronic Arts, says CNBC

The Electronic Arts Inc., logo is displayed on a screen during a PlayStation 4 Pro launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is not expected to bid for videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O), CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.

EA shares jumped 8% in premarket trading after USA Today reported earlier Amazon would announce an offer today for the "FIFA" and "Apex Legends" owner.

Amazon and EA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

EA shares pared gains after the CNBC report.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.