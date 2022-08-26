1 minute read
Amazon not expected to bid for Electronic Arts, says CNBC
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is not expected to bid for videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O), CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.
EA shares jumped 8% in premarket trading after USA Today reported earlier Amazon would announce an offer today for the "FIFA" and "Apex Legends" owner.
Amazon and EA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.
EA shares pared gains after the CNBC report.
Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
