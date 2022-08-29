Elon Musk: aims to have self-driving Teslas ready by year-end in the U.S.

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk said on Monday he aimed to get self-driving Teslas ready by year-end and hopes they could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.