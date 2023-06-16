Elon Musk expects Neuralink to do its first implantation in humans later this year















SAN FRANCISCO, June 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Friday that his brain-chip startup Neuralink expects to do its first human device implantation hopefully later this year.

The billionaire was speaking at the Paris VivaTech event. Last month, Neuralink received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its first-in-human clinical trial, a critical milestone for the startup as it faces U.S. probes over its handling of animal experiments.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











