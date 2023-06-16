Elon Musk expects Neuralink to do its first implantation in humans later this year

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk attends the VivaTech conference in Paris
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Friday that his brain-chip startup Neuralink expects to do its first human device implantation hopefully later this year.

The billionaire was speaking at the Paris VivaTech event. Last month, Neuralink received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its first-in-human clinical trial, a critical milestone for the startup as it faces U.S. probes over its handling of animal experiments.

