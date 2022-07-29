Elon musk files under seal answer and counterclaims to Twitter lawsuit over deal

Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WILMINGTON, Del, July 29 (Reuters) - Elon Musk filed under seal his answer and countersuit to Twitter's lawsuit over his $44 bln deal to acquire the social media company, according to a court filing.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Diane Craft

