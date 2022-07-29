1 minute read
Elon musk files under seal answer and counterclaims to Twitter lawsuit over deal
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WILMINGTON, Del, July 29 (Reuters) - Elon Musk filed under seal his answer and countersuit to Twitter's lawsuit over his $44 bln deal to acquire the social media company, according to a court filing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.