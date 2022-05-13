Elon Musk hits pause on Twitter deal after aggressive pursuit

Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

May 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk on Friday put his $44-billion Twitter offer on temporary hold, sending the shares of the social media company into a tailspin.

Twitter stock has consistently traded below Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share since the announcement of the dealon April 14, wiping off over $2 billion from the company's market capitalization. read more

Below is a snapshot of the Twitter takeover saga.

Tesla and Twitter shares move on Musk's stake disclosure and offer to buy social media company

