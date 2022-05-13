1 minute read
Elon Musk hits pause on Twitter deal after aggressive pursuit
May 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk on Friday put his $44-billion Twitter offer on temporary hold, sending the shares of the social media company into a tailspin.
Twitter stock has consistently traded below Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share since the announcement of the dealon April 14, wiping off over $2 billion from the company's market capitalization. read more
Below is a snapshot of the Twitter takeover saga.
Reporting by Akash Sriram and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Shinjini Ganguli
