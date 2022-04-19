Elon Musk to invest up to $15 bln of his own money to buy Twitter -NYPost

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, U.S. April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 19 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private and is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days, the New York Post reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The billionaire has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt, according to the report.

The social media company adopted a "poison pill" last week to protect itself from its second-biggest shareholder's $43 billion buyout offer.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Sonia Cheema and Yuvraj Malik in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva

