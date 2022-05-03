Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later -WSJ

Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk plans to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) public again in as little as three years of buying the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

