Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later -WSJ
May 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk plans to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) public again in as little as three years of buying the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
