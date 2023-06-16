Elon Musk repeats call for artificial intelligence regulation

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk attends the VivaTech conference in Paris
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (TSLA.O) and owner of Twitter, reaffirmed on Friday his view that there should be a 'pause' on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and that the AI sector needed regulation.

"There is a real danger for digital superintelligence having negative consequences," said Musk, at the Paris VivaTech event.

"I am in favour of AI regulation," he added.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Gilles Guillaume, Mathieu Rosemain, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Michel Rose; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

