Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday he was in talks with airlines about installing Starlink, a satellite-based broadband service.

Musk did not provide any details about the talks in his tweet.

