Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

July 23 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.

loading

In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the billionaire owner added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

loading

Musk did not give further details.

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.