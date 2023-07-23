Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo
Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

July 23 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.

In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the billionaire owner added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

Musk did not give further details.

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

