Elon Musk's jet lands in Germany amid gigafactory construction snags

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The jet of Tesla's (TSLA.O) billionaire boss, Elon Musk, arrived in Germany late on Wednesday, according to public flight data, as the electric vehicle maker faces delays in trying to bring a new manufacturing site near Berlin on stream.

The twitter account "Elon Musk's Jet", which tracks Musk's private jet based on public flight movement data, said the plane landed in Berlin.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Due to environmental resistance and red tape, it remains unclear when the first vehicles will roll off the production line of Tesla's first European factory, known as a "gigafactory," in the German municipality of Gruenheide. read more

Tesla has already pushed back the expected opening to late 2021. The environmental agency in Brandenburg, the state where the 5.8 billion euro ($6.9 billion) plant is being built, has yet to give final approval - meaning a further delay cannot be ruled out, even into 2022.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

